Gorka Marquez pays emotional tribute to Gemma Atkinson following terrifying birth story This is so sweet!

Gorka Marquez has paid an emotional tribute to his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson following her traumatic birthing story on Saturday. The Strictly pro gushed over his "hero", Gemma, after she revealed she could have died after giving birth to their daughter Mia on 4 July. Gemma revealed that she had nine doctors "physically pulling clots out of me" after she haemorrhaged in the aftermath of an emergency cesarean section.

Sharing a beautiful snap of Gemma cradling their newborn daughter in a hospital bed, Gorka said: "PROUD of YOU! My hero, my life... @glouiseatkinson. After everything you went through to bring our little princess into this world and seeing you in one of the most heartbreaking situations of my life, to how you are now, taking care of Mia and giving her all the love and attention while I’m away from you both. I thought it wasn’t possible to love someone even more... WELL IT IS!! And times two!!" Touched by his words, Gemma commented: "You in your scribs before surgery is an image I'll never forget. I love you Gorks."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia on 4 July

Earlier that day, Gemma shared the same image as she revealed how her labour almost went horribly wrong. She wrote: "Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals bittersweet milestone after giving birth to baby Mia

"The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more," she said. "With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section."

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

MORE: The special meaning behind Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby's name

Gemma then revealed that two hours later, she "suddenly felt extremely unwell". She added: "Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner. I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.