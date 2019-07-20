Gemma Atkinson opens up about traumatic birth story as she reveals she suffered hemorrhage - and baby Mia was just 4lb 10oz She opened up to her followers

Gemma Atkinson has shared another beautiful photograph of her baby daughter, Mia, and opened up about her birth experience. Sharing a gorgeous shot on Instagram which shows the star cradling her newborn in hospital, she wrote: "This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old. The weary smile on my face doesn't quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier, things could have gone very differently."

She added: "Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it."

Gemma shared a beautiful new shot alongside an emotional caption. IMAGE: Chilli Media

"The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more," she said. "With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals bittersweet milestone after giving birth to baby Mia

She continued: "It wasn’t what I'd planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell."

Gemma and Gorka have shared plenty of updates with Mia on Instagram

"Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner," she said. "I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok."

MORE: The special meaning behind Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby's name

She concluded: "I’m fully aware for some people it’s a different outcome & I feel incredibly lucky that me & Mia are healthy & healed. My mum moved in with me while Gorks was away & has been incredible! If I can be half the mum she is to me I’ll be happy! I’m going to remind Mia of this story any time she has doubts about what she can achieve in life. The odds were against her from the start, but she’s been a little fighter from day 1. feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We’re SO proud of her, she’s our little soldier & I’m so Grateful."

Plenty of Gemma's star pals and fans shared their support after her post, with Kate Piper writing: "What a birth, must of been very traumatic for you all. Glad you are both healthy and well and can enjoy being a little family now." Another follower added: "Oh I cried reading this! You are both fighters and our NHS is just incredible. Sending all 3 of you love and best wishes."