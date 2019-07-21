Gemma Atkinson shuts down rumours about baby daughter Mia The doting mum put the record straight following a strange series of events…

Gemma Atkinson has been sharing updates on motherhood and her baby Mia since becoming a mum on 4 July, but has discovered that the photos she has been sharing are being used to create fake accounts in her daughter's name. Putting the record straight on Instagram, the former Hollyoaks actress warned fans about the accounts and urged them not to follow them as she is currently in the process of having them taken down. She wrote: "There are no Instagram or Twitter pages set up by myself or @gorka_marquez for Mia. (And there never will be!) And pages that are in her name with her pictures from my page I actually find quite strange, so please don't follow them. I'm in the process of getting them shut down."

Gemma Atkinson has revealed people are making fake online accounts about her baby daughter Mia

Since Mia's arrival, Gemma and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez have shared a small number of photos of their daughter. On Saturday, the pair both posted a picture that had been taken just after her arrival, which was of Gemma and Mia in hospital. Gemma opened up about her terrifying labour, and how it almost went horribly wrong.

Gemma and Gorka Marquez's baby was born on 4 July

She wrote: "Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it." "The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more," she said. "With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section."

Gemma then revealed that two hours later, she "suddenly felt extremely unwell". She added: "Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner. I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok." Gorka later paid tribute to his girlfriend, branding her a hero and thanking her for everything she has done for their baby.

