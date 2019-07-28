Exclusive: Danny Jones and wife Georgia open up about life with son Cooper as they revist wedding venue The couple spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Singer-songwriter Danny Jones and his model wife Georgia have returned to the exact same spot where they posed on their wedding day five years ago with the groom’s McFly and McBusted bandmates for an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot to mark their anniversary. "I replay the wedding in my head like it was yesterday," says The Voice Kids mentor Danny, who had McFly's Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter as three of his best men. "It was such an amazing day. Love is a powerful thing and we were surrounded by so many people who love us."

Danny Jones and wife Georgia took son Cooper to the place they got married

"It holds a lot of lovely memories here," says Georgia of the wedding reception held at her parents’ home in North Yorkshire. "I tell my parents: ‘'You are never allowed to move. Not ever'" "So much has changed in our lives since that day," says Danny as this time they are joined by their little son, 18-month-old Cooper. Of becoming a father, he tells HELLO!: "Even though you love this little human in your life, you have to love being a couple still, and having time together. Me and Georgia have been trying to go out on a date night for the past 18 months, which is crazy."

It’s a busy time for the musician, who’s heading out on his first solo tour at the end of August following the live final of The Voice Kids. Danny will clearly miss the ITV series. "It’s such an amazing job to have because I get to see and witness these kids singing their hearts out, and to mentor them. I absolutely love seeing it in their faces when they realise their potential. And also to work with Will [Will.i.am], Pixie [Lott] and Jess [Jessie J] who’re all unbelievable singers and musicians."

Cooper made his first appearance on set when he was just a few days old and has been back several times. "He's just like his dad, he loves the attention," says Danny. With Georgia busy too with her YouTube channel, which has just seen the launch of her second parenting series of Bump!, it sounds as if there’s little chance of them fitting in an anniversary sibling for Cooper. "Danny is such a great dad. He makes Cooper laugh so much and loves him to bits. He gets all the smiles and giggles. But we’re adamant we’re not ready for another child – it’s not on our radar."

Agrees Danny: "We’d love it but I don’t think it would be fair to bring another child into the world while we’re so busy. Being a parent is tough and it does get stressful but the good moments are really good. When the lows are so low you think you can’t do it any more, he gives you a little smile and your heart goes…."

