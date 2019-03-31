Exclusive: Amy Jackson's adorable baby bump shoot with fiancé George Panayiotou How lovely!

Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou were clearly head over heels to announce their exciting news - they’re expecting their first baby together. Bollywood star Amy, 27, who is 15 weeks pregnant, exclusively told HELLO! how the news came as a surprise. "It was totally unplanned. We had no idea." The Liverpudlian actress, who became engaged to property developer George, 31, on New Year’s Eve, says they are looking forward to becoming parents. "We’re at that stage where we’re definitely ready for it. I don’t think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we’re in such a good place. We’re happy together, we have a beautiful home and we’re excited to be a mum and dad."

Amy Jackson is 15 weeks pregnant

She also says that the pregnancy has deepened her relationship with George, whom she met in 2015. "We know each other pretty well – the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. We were inseperable before, but this is a different closeness." Amy, who starred in her first Bollywood film when she was 17 years old and more recently starred in the US TV series Supergirl, is plans to balance parenthood with her career but is looking forward to having a break. "It’s important to have your own career and identity, but it’s nice to have this time to think about what’s next," she says. "I’ve always gone from one film to the next so I’m using this as a bit of respite – for now."

