Stacey Solomon shares cutest photo yet with baby Rex and Joe Swash The Loose Women star is back on social media!

Following a short social media detox while she went on holiday with her family, Stacey Solomon has returned to Instagram – and her fans are delighted! The Loose Women panellist chose to share a seriously cute photo of herself with boyfriend Joe Swash and their baby son Rex, which she posted on Instagram Stories. In the picture, the trio were all relaxing on the bed and had the caption "Sunday snuggles." Stacey also posted some never-before-seen photos that had been taken by her dad David Solomon – a photographer – which were of Rex being held by each member of his family. As well as Stacey and Joe, the TV presenter's two sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven, also featured.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their baby son Rex

Stacey and Joe decided to take Rex on his first holiday in the UK last week, and they chose to go to the Forest of Dean. Although they had a technology ban, Stacey took photos with her polaroid camera on the trip, and shared some of them on Instagram. She also revealed that the trip had been made even more special because they got to go and visit her grandmother, who lives there.

The family went away to the Forest of Dean for a staycation

While Stacey thought it was just herself, Joe and her children going on the trip, Joe scored serious boyfriend points scored after surprising her with the sweetest push present during their stay. The former EastEnders actor had arranged for all of Stacey's family to come out to join them, along with Stacey's favourite chef Theo Michaels, who cooked them all dinner. The former X Factor finalist revealed that the present was her push present following Rex's birth, and that she was so touched that it had made her cry.

She wrote: "So this actually makes me cry… For my birthing present, Joe organised for my family to come and join us in the woods and arranged for my favourite chef @theocooks (whose recipe book I live by) to come and cook for us as a surprise. My daddy took this picture… and the next ones," she added. "I moaned at him every time because of our TECH BAN, but I'm so glad he ignored me. Because I have one Polaroid of this night and it was soooo special, I am glad to have some backups to look back on and remember. Love you Joe Joe. Still crying."

