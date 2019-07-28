Deliciously Ella welcomes her first baby - find out name and gender Congratulations to the new family!

It's been a life-changing weekend for Deliciously Ella, also known as Ella Woodward, who posted a photo of her baby to Instagram on Sunday, just hours after the birth. The bestselling cookbook author, blogger and entrepreneur shared a sweet picture which shows her feeding the new addition to her family in bed while her husband Matthew Mills has his arm around Ella, and the pair both smile at the camera. In the caption, she revealed the newborn's name and gender, as well as a little about the circumstances of the birth – which sounded ideal.

Ella and her husband Matthew Mills married in 2016

She wrote: "Skye Tessa Camilla Davan Mills. Born in the pool at home yesterday afternoon. The most powerful, surreal, totally extraordinary moment. Beyond grateful to my husband for being a hero, the best support I could have ever imagined, our midwife and doula for making us feel so safe and supported and @kghypnobirthing for the inspiration, wisdom and guidance she shared, which empowered us more than I can explain [three heart emojis]. We’re completely in love."

The 28-year-old married her husband, the son of the late Labour MP Tessa Jowell, in a laid-back but glamorous ceremony in Mustique in 2016 and he is also her business partner. Since the couple announced Ella's pregnancy, she has been candid about its ups and downs, sharing on Instagram back in April that expecting a baby was "completely magic" but that it also meant "nausea, bulging boobs… and quite a bit of nervousness, too".

The writer first shot to fame thanks to her hugely successful blog Deliciously Ella

Now that Skye has safely arrived, her followers are delighted for her, writing, "Congratulations guys! I couldn’t be happier for you! What a beautiful name for a beautiful baby… Sending the whole family so much love," "Congratulations!! She’s absolutely perfect," and "Ahhh this is such happy news. Welcome Skye, lots of love to you all xxx."

Others commented on how nice it is to give birth at home, with one perhaps hinting that Ella has some catching up to do: "I have 5 children born at home! That's one of the most special moments of my life! Thank you Ella for sharing this most special time with us."

