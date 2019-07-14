Exclusive: Chloe Madeley and James Haskell talk baby plans The celebrity couple spoke to HELLO!...

In an exclusive new interview and photoshoot for HELLO! magazine, Chloe Madeley and James Haskell reveal their hopes to start a family as well as future plans for a big wedding celebration. "We've gone from one end of the spectrum, where we didn't want children, to the other end where we thought: 'Yes, let’s try it.' Now we’re in the middle, contemplating it as a reality. James is made to be a father. He'll be a brilliant dad," says 31-year-old personal trainer Chloe. And if former rugby union player James, 34, ever needs advice on fatherhood in the future, he can always turn to his good friend Prince Harry. He tells HELLO!: "It didn’t surprise me to hear that Harry’s been a hands-on dad with baby Archie. You only have to look at the way he’s applied himself to the rest of his life – he's a war hero, a helicopter pilot, a modern man. I wouldn’t expect anything less."

The couple reveal they have recently honeymooned in the tropical paradise of Turtle Island in Fiji, their ideal destination after their winter wedding. "We made our vows in a candlelit country church decorated with festive holly, ivy and red roses. Having our honeymoon on a sun-drenched island was the perfect contrast." The couple also reveal that their plans for a huge wedding party with their friends will now take place in 2021: "We’ve already narrowed down the location to either the South of France or a private cove on the Greek island of Mykonos." Chloe also tells HELLO! she is taking a year off from her high-protein, low-carb diet: "I was suffering from burnout. It's a big risk in my industry to take a break from your regime, but I really needed to and I feel so much better for it."

The holiday included snorkelling and horse riding, and being served dinner on a lantern-lit pontoon. "A member of staff sailed us out with wine and canapes and returned at intervals with starters and our main course," says Chloe of their week basking in laid‑back luxury at the exclusive Fijian resort, which is set on a private island and plays host to only 14 couples at any one time.

