Kate Middleton celebrates arrival of her close friend's baby Sophie Snuggs is a godmother to Princess Charlotte

The arrival of a new baby is always a happy occasion, and Duchess Kate was no doubt overjoyed by the news that one of her closest friends, Sophie Snuggs, née Carter, has given birth to a little girl. An announcement in The Times confirmed the baby's arrival, with the notice reading: "SNUGGS On 21 June, to Sophie (nee Carter) and Robert, a daughter, Amalia Rose Charlotte." In what is perhaps a touching tribute to Kate, and her daughter Princess Charlotte – to whom Sophie is a godparent – the new mother has notably chosen 'Charlotte' for one of Amalia's middle names.

Sophie and her husband Robert on their wedding day in September

Sophie and Robert were married in September last year, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George acting as bridesmaid and pageboy at the Norfolk nuptials. Sophie has a very close connection to the royal family; she has known Kate's entire family for over ten years, and attended both Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day at Windsor Castle in May 2018. In 2015, she was given the honour of being named as one of Princess Charlotte's godparents, alongside William and Kate's cousins, Laura Fellowes and Adam Middleton, and family friends Thomas van Straubenzee and James Meade.

Kate and Sophie have been close friends for many years (pictured at Wimbledon in 2008)

Sophie grew up in the village of Letheringsett in Norfolk, not far from William and Kate's country home, Anmer Hall. Her connections to the royal family aren't just limited to her friendship with Kate. She used to date Prince William's best friend Thomas van Straubenzee (one of Charlotte's godfathers), and her brother Robert married another of Kate's old school friends, Hannah Gillingham – who herself recently became a royal godparent, to Prince Louis.

