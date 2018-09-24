Kate Middleton's special role at friend Sophie Carter's wedding revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte also made up the bridal party

The Cambridges, apart from baby Prince Louis, were out in full force at the weekend, attending the wedding of Kate's close friend Sophie Carter in Norfolk. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as a pageboy and bridesmaid, it seems their mum Kate also had an unofficial role on the day. Kate was pictured posing with the bride and groom and Sophie's family outside St Andrew's Episcopal Church; the one telling sign that she was part of the bridal party was in her choice of outfit.

Kate looked radiant in a recycled cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat with a lace dress underneath, and a beautiful flower crown to match. She perfectly matched the youngest members of the bridal party – the pageboys and bridesmaids – as well as the groom, Robert Snuggs, who wore a blue waistcoat and blue tie.

Kate perfectly matched the bridal party

The Duchess, 36, was on hand to help her children and the other youngsters fulfil their wedding roles on Saturday. She was on mummy duty, just like when she attended her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017 as an unofficial maid of honour. Determined not to take the spotlight from her younger sister, Kate perfectly blended in with the bridal party and made sure her children were on their best behaviour.

Robert Snuggs and Sophie Carter marry

The bride Sophie is close a close friend of Kate's, so much so that the Duchess chose her to be one of Princess Charlotte's godmothers. It's therefore not surprising that Sophie, who lives close to Prince William and Kate's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, asked her goddaughter to be a bridesmaid.

Prince William and Kate's sweetest quotes:

Kate and Sophie go way back and have been pictured at various events together, from Wimbledon to Christmas Day church services in Norfolk. Sophie was also a guest at Pippa Middleton's wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan's royal nuptials. She also used to date Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince William's close friend who also happens to be Princess Charlotte's godfather.

