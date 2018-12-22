Kate Middleton’s stylist Natasha Archer reveals adorable baby name So lovely!

As they prepare for their first Christmas as parents to their newborn, Natasha Archer and her royal photographer husband Chris Jackson have revealed the name of their son! Natasha - who is the Duchess of Cambridge's stylist - and Chris have called their boy Theo. Chris shared an adorable photo of their baby, wrapped up in his pram, along with the caption: "Theo’s first hour in the real world!" The family had headed out to Barnes Family Market on the last Saturday before Christmas. Friends and followers were quick to compliment the choice of name, with one writing: "Oh such a beautiful name and what a cutie." and another adding: "Welcome, Theo! Nice to have you here."

Baby Theo

Natasha and Chris welcomed Theo into the world earlier this week. In an Instagram photograph uploaded by Chris, Natasha can be seen cradling her new bundle of joy and looking lovingly at him. Clearly over the moon, the new daddy captioned the photograph: “Could not be more proud of these two!! Absolutely legends. I think this may be the best photo I’ve ever taken!” and then swiftly uploaded another intimate shot of the newborn's little hand wrapped around his parent's finger.

Prince William and Kate will no doubt be delighted to hear Natasha's baby now has such an adorable name. Kate only gave birth herself eight months ago to Prince Louis so is likely to be a helping hand for Tash as she learns the ropes of new motherhood. The pair have worked closely together for years, and it is Tash who is actually responsible for the ever-glamorous post giving birth appearances of Kate. In fact, the stylist was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in London just one hour before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented Prince Louis to onlookers on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

