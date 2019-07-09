Kate Middleton's former secretary Rebecca Priestley welcomes baby boy – see his very regal name We love the name!

Congratulations are in order for the Duchess of Cambridge's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, who welcomed a son with her husband Adam on Thursday 4 July. The couple appear to have taken inspiration from the royal family, by naming their first child William Michael Alexander. The baby will be known as Billy. Alexander is a nod to the child's father, who shares the same middle name.

Rebecca, née Deacon, was employed as Kate's former private secretary from 2012 to 2017. She worked for the royal family for a total of ten years, before stepping down two summers ago.

Rebecca and Adam have named their son William

Rebecca was considered the Duchess' right-hand woman. Her duties included organising official programmes and engagements, and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she would meet. She also travelled all over the world with the Cambridges, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Prior to joining William and Kate's team, Rebecca worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

MORE: Princess Anne mourns the death of her mother-in-law

Around the same time that she announced her resignation in spring 2017, Rebecca tied the knot with Adam in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, an exclusive venue only available to those with a direct link to the royal family. The bride wore a beautiful cowl-necked wedding gown with her hair swept back in an elegant up-do.

Rebecca worked as Kate's secretary for five years

A few months after she quit, Rebecca returned to the palace in October 2017 to be awarded the Royal Victorian Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony. The honour, which was presented to her by Prince William, is for people who have served Her Majesty or the monarchy personally.

MORE: Kate Middleton's BEST facial expressions at Wimbledon 2019

She set up her own company upon leaving the royal household. A listing filed by Companies House in 2017 showed Rebecca registered her own private company, RAP Consulting and Communications. The nature of the business falls under "public relations and communications activities" and the office is based in Fitzrovia, central London. Rebecca is listed as the director and "person with significant control," meaning she holds 75 per cent or more of the shares and voting rights in the company. She also has the right to appoint or remove a majority of the board of directors of the company, while her husband Adam is listed as the company director.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.