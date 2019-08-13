Lucy-Jo Hudson announces she's pregnant with baby number two Congrats Lucy-Jo!

Lucy-Jo Hudson's Instagram is alive with the sound of ruddy good news! Champagne flutes at the ready people, because the ex-Corrie star has announced that she's expecting her second child – her first with boyfriend Lewis Devine, and needless to say she couldn't be happier.

She broadcast the good news alongside an ultrasound captioned: "This has been so hard to keep quiet but today was the day @LewisDevine and I got to tell Sienna the best news!!! We are 13 weeks pregnant and so very excited to extend our little family... Sienna is so excited to be a big sister... and Lewis ecstatic to become a daddy for the first time and I am so happy to be having another gorgeous baby! No other feeling like it xxx."

Lucy-Jo shared her ultrasound with fans

Lucy-Jo's lovely followers filled the comment section with well-wishes, leaving replies including: "Aww congratulations to you all Luce, that's amazing news, so happy for you xxx" and "Aww fab news!! Big congratulations to u both." One fan was even convinced that baby number two was going to be a boy! The Instagrammer exclaimed: "Congratulations!!! And you're 100% having a boy!! There's no denying that."

MORE: Corrie's Alan Halsall sparks new romance rumours following split from wife Lucy-Jo Hudson

Lucy-Jo and Lewis on his birthday

MORE: Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall 'split' for the second time

Only time will tell whether it's going to be a little brother or sister for Lucy's first child, Sienna, who the actress shares with fellow Corrie star Alan Halsall. The two parted ways back in 2018 and Lucy has since found love with Lewis, who is also an actor.

The new parents-to-be met on a pantomime set when they both starred in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but it wasn't until a few months later that Lucy went public with their romance, taking to Instagram with a dashing photo of her and Lewis, accompanied with the caption: "How are you mine? I am beyond lucky to have found you baby @LewisDevine! Happy Birthday. You are one of the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most talented... and beautiful souls I’ve ever met! I can’t wait to celebrate this special day with you."

We wish them all the best!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.