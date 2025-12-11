Meet Jamie Oliver's 5 'extraordinary' kids he shares with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver is a master in the kitchen, but when he's kicking back at the £6 million home he shares with his wife Jools , the TV chef is just dad. The star of Naked Chef and author of over 30 bestselling cookbooks, 50, met his wife of 25 years when he was just 17 years old via a mutual friend. They welcomed their first child, Poppy, 23 years ago and have since gone on to expand their family four more times.

Jamie's two eldest have since flown the nest, and while he told HELLO! earlier this year that Jools "really feels" the emotional impact of an emptier nest at their £6 million Spains Hall home in Essex, the family of seven looks forward to frequent reunions. "We do still have that buzz that comes with the rhythm of school and family life with the younger three," the chef told HELLO!. "The two older girls might have left home, but we still speak every day, and they come back a lot, so we're never a smaller team for long."

Bar one, Jamie's kids have largely kept themselves out of the limelight. To meet all of Jamie and Jools' children, keep scrolling…

1/ 5 © Instagram Poppy, 23 Born in March 2002, Poppy Honey Rosie is the oldest of the Oliver clan. Poppy is a graduate of the University of Leeds, having studied English Literature and Creative Writing. After wrapping up her studies in 2023, Poppy jetted off to travel around Australia with her boyfriend Ben, an emotional moment for her mum, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. Captioning a photo of herself hugging Poppy, who wore a large backpack, Jools penned: "Oh my word, well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life, little Pops. We are so proud of you and Ben. Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and every one of us is going to miss you so deeply." Poppy has since returned to the UK and now works in PR.

2/ 5 © Instagram Daisy, 22 Daisy Boo Pamela Oliver made Jamie and Jools' parents for the second time in April 2003. Rather than a culinary career or a job in fashion like her mum (Jools designs her own children's wear for her lifestyle brand Little Bird by Jools Oliver), Daisy found her calling in healthcare. The 22-year-old is a nurse and, according to her dad, is "my wildest, most surprising & most bonkers child who has kept me on my toes since the day she was born." Adding to his tribute to his second eldest, Jamie wrote on social media in 2023: "What a great young lady she is becoming. She's hilarious, funny, often inappropriate (not sure who she gets that from), but a super kind and empathetic girl who is loving being trained to be a nurse, and I couldn't be more proud."

3/ 5 © Instagram Petal, 16 The couple welcomed their third daughter, Petal Blossom Rainbow Oliver, in April 2009. Petal (pictured left) is just 16, so she's still at school, but in 2022, her mum shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to mark a milestone – her first birthday as a teenager. "Wow, Petal and just like that, my little best friend is a teenager. You are a mini Daisy and Pop rolled into one, and we definitely share the same humour, just thinking about our many jokes makes me smile," Jools penned. "You are so damn cute!! We love you so much. Don't grow up too quickly, our little sunshine."

4/ 5 © Facebook/Jamie Oliver Buddy, 15 The arrival of their fourth child, Buddy Bear Maurice, made Jamie a 'boy dad'. Born in September 2010, Buddy is the one member of the Oliver brood to take after his father in his love of cooking. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in September 2025 about Buddy's budding passion in the kitchen, Jamie told us: "Buddy loves to cook, but he's a teenager, so he's exploring all of his passions at the moment, whether that's fashion, playing sports, or music. "I know that cooking is something he'll come back to throughout his life," the Jamie's 15 Minute Meals star added. "He's got that skill base and, once you've learnt it, it's something you can always use." Buddy, who towers over his five-foot-three mum, has seen his passion come to fruition, even though he is just 15 years old. In July 2024, he published his first cookbook, Let's Cook: Fun, Easy Recipes for Kids, with Penguin and played host on his own CBBC show, Cooking Buddies, which launched that very same month. He also made an appearance on Jamie's episode of Netflix's Chef's Table: Legends series in April 2025, where the father-son duo made pasta from scratch at their home.