Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent shows off gorgeous bump during romantic babymoon

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent decided to squeeze in one last holiday before she welcomes her first child with boyfriend Kean Bryan. The 27-year-old and her footballer beau are soaking up the sun during a romantic babymoon to Dubai – and Brooke made sure to share the progress of her pregnancy with a stunning image of her blossoming baby bump. Standing on her hotel's balcony, Brooke looked beautiful in a pale blue bikini as she cradled her growing belly in the snap posted on Instagram.

Later in the evening, Brooke also took to social media to post a glamorous snap of her bump in a chic brown dress, as she headed out for the evening on her sunny break. Her trip to Dubai appears to come after a stopover in Tenerife, Spain. Sharing a number of images to Instagram of their time abroad, Brooke posted an adorable snap of her and Kean, captioning it: "Perfect Night For The End Of Our First “Babymoon” Thank You @hrhtenerife For Endless Amounts Of Sparkling Water, We Have Had A Lovely Time."

The actress, who plays Sophie Webster in the long-running soap, and her footballer beau have been together since summer 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced Brooke's pregnancy in April and have been keeping fans updated on her progress ever since. On Sunday, the mum-to-be even shared a sweet image of Kean's socks emblazoned with a cute Father's Day message on them. The socks read: "Happy Father's Day Daddy. Love Baby B. Last chance to put your feet up." Next to the snap, Brooke wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind what an amazing Daddy you will be to our baby. Today has a whole new meaning for us both. A day we will now forever celebrate."

