Lydia Bright reveals exclusive details about her pregnancy in HELLO! Goodbye video We're SO excited for her!

Congratulations are in order for Lydia Bright! The reality TV star recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she is expecting her first child in February next year. The former TOWIE star opened up about her special news, saying that she was so excited to become a mum: "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me." And now, the reality star and podcast host has revealed insight into her pregnancy in our HELLO! Goodbye video. From how she's feeling about giving birth for the first time, to what she thinks about strangers touching her bump, Lydia chats about all things maternity in the video – and we think you'll be quite surprised at what she had to say about cravings! Watch the video below for all the details…

Lydia Bright is due to give birth in February 2020

It's clear that children have always played a big part in Lydia and her family's life. Her parents, Debbie and Dave, who are due to marry after 40 years together, have fostered more than 200 children over the years. It's no wonder then that Lydia will be leaning on her family for support. The reality star said of her mum: "She is the best knowledge, so I always ask her for advice."

After sharing her excitement about the pregnancy, the reality star and podcast host also spoke candidly in the interview about her recent split with boyfriend and father of her baby, Lee Cronin. Lydia opened up about the decision, expressing honestly that the situation was not ideal nor what she expected, and stating: "I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect. I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted."

Despite the split, Lydia remains ever-positive and determined to be the best mum she can be. "I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise," she said. "It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me." We think she'll be a fantastic mum!