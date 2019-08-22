Quentin Tarantino, 56, to become a father for the first time Congratulations to the happy pair!

Quentin Tarantino is to become a dad for the very first time! The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director and his wife, Daniella, announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together. In a statement, their representative told People: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby."

The couple tied the knot in 2018

The pair tied the knot eight months ago in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony, and Quentin recently opened up about their marriage during a news conference, explaining: "I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago, four years ago or even 10 years ago. ‘I just got married six months ago … I’ve never done that before and now I know why. I was waiting for the perfect girl." The pair also celebrated their engagement in a star-studded party in New York City, with stars including Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson among attendees.

READ: Andie MacDowell's LOOKALIKE daughter wows on the red carpet

The couple said they were 'very delighted' with the news

He previously opened up about why it took him so long to settle down, telling GQ magazine: "When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way." Quentin's latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has recently come under fire from Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon, who has spoken out against the portrayal of her father in the film. Chatting on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she said: "I think he [Tarantino] was very irresponsible. I think that he created a view of him that was a caricature. He wants to say, 'Oh, this was a fact, this is what he was like, but this is a fiction movie so don’t bother yourself too much about it'."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reacts to Gorka Marquez's shocking Strictly exclusion

She continued: "He could have handled it in a way that was respectful of my father as well as served his story purposes. For a lot of people this is going to be their first introduction to Bruce Lee, in particular younger generations, they’re going to think this is what he is – that he was this arrogant guy that liked to challenge people. Nothing could be further from the truth."