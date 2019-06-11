Lydia Bright meets Stacey Solomon's newborn baby Rex – see the adorable photos Too cute!

Stacey Solomon's baby Rex may only be two and a half weeks old, but he's already had a string of visits from his mum's famous friends. And the latest celebrity to drop by was former TOWIE star Lydia Bright. Stacey shared an adorable video from their meeting at home, showing Lydia cradling the newborn in her arms and gently stroking his face and hands. "Aunty Lyds is around," Stacey told her fans on Instagram. "I'm here! Aww baby Rex," she said as she gazed down at him. "I'm just moaning into her ear," Stacey said, to which Lydia sympathetically replied: "You've got a reason to darling."

Over on her Instagram page, Lydia also posted some gorgeous photos of baby Rex. "When I met Rex. He is perfect," she wrote, before following it up with another snap. "How perfect is he," Lydia enthused.

Lydia Bright paid a visit to meet "perfect" Rex

Stacey, who welcomed her first child with partner Joe Swash at the end of May, has been very candid about her post-partum journey. The Loose Women panellist has made no secret of her struggle to breastfeed, writing candidly on Instagram: "It came as a bit of a shock to me when my feeding experience wasn't blissful breast time and expressing pints of milk in between! After not mastering the latch that left my boobs engorged and my nipples feeling like they'd been rubbed on sandpaper I think we are finally getting there.

MORE: Holly Willoughby announces exciting This Morning baby news

"I've been milked by just about every health visitor and breastfeeding specialist around (for which I am eternally grateful)… We still haven't mastered it yet and we might never master it – that's ok too. I just thought for anyone out there struggling or who struggled to breastfeed that it's perfectly OK, there's nothing wrong with you, and you're doing amazingly."

The former TOWIE star shared adorable photos

MORE: The sweet way Prince George made Meghan Markle laugh at Trooping the Colour

Stacey, who also has sons Zach and Leighton from previous relationships, announced her baby's name on his original due date. Baby Rex arrived two weeks early and he has since had visits from his family, as well as Stacey's Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.