Pregnant Lydia Bright practices parenting with Stacey Solomon’s baby Rex Lydia is due in February

She's not due to give birth until February – but Lydia Bright is already getting in some practice with the help of Stacey Solomon's adorable baby son Rex. The 28-year-old revealed on 18 August that she is pregnant with her first child, and she wasted no time in getting some expert advice from her pal Stacey, who welcomed her third child in May.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Lydia shared a sweet clip of herself pushing Rex in his pram as she joined Stacey and her other two boys, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, for a fun day out. Captioning the clip, the TV star joked: "Mornings with baby Rex, getting the practice in @staceysolomon." Lydia looks like a natural to us!

Not long until Lydia has her own baby

The former reality TV star's happy news is tinged with sadness, however. Alongside her exclusive pregnancy announcement and interview in HELLO!, she revealed that she and Lee Cronin, the father of her baby, have split up. She said: "It's not the ideal situation. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect. I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted." Lydia added: "I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me. I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Lydia and Lee dated on and off for two years

Following Lydia's surprise announcement she emotionally thanked her fans for their support in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Fighting back tears, the mum-to-be said: "I just want to say I am so grateful for all the messages of support I have received. I was so nervous it was going to be perceived badly, I don't know why, I am just one of those people that just worry, worry, worry. Everyone has been amazing and the DMs from women in similar circumstances have just been amazing, so inspirational, so uplifting. All I want to say is thank you so much everyone for being so kind."

