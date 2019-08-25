Loose Women's Stacey Solomon sparks parenting debate after sharing sweet picture of son Rex The little boy is three months old

It's hard to believe it's been three months already since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their first baby together – son Rex, and my has he changed! The Loose Women star started off the bank holiday weekend by sharing a gorgeous new photo of her third son and he is looking very grown up!

In the snap, baby Rex can be seen smiling broadly at the camera whilst laying on Stacey and Joe's bed. "Happy Saturday! Don't worry he obviously doesn't sleep in bed with us or with any duvets we just love playing with him in there. And this picture was too good to miss."

Despite the cuteness of the picture, fans couldn't help but comment on her caption and the fact that she had to explain herself to fans in order to avoid facing backlash for co-sleeping.

One of her two million followers wrote: "Absolutely nothing wrong with safe co-sleeping. In fact, it's proven to reduce the risk of SID if practised correctly. All my babies slept in my bed for the first 2 years of their lives and all breastfed too. Made sleeping for all of us a lot easier." Another said: "Shame you feel you need to explain yourself because you know some people will pick fault in everything you do... Beautiful boy".

Regardless of the debate that her caption has created, Stacey, Joe and baby Rex are enjoying their long weekend together. Joe has recently returned home from work and Stacey took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to update fans on how helpful (or unhelpful) he has been since returning.

The TV star explained to fans on Saturday that despite him taking over the night feed on Friday he kept waking her up and moaning about how tired he was after returning back from what Stacey called "a holiday". "Is it ever OK when you're going through the night feed phase to say 'I am so tired after my holiday'? Stacey asked." To which Joe replied: "It weren't a holiday, it was hard work!" Stacey then jokingly quipped back: "Welcome to parenthood!"

The trio are currently spending some quality time together, just the three of them. Earlier in the week, Stacey revealed that her two other children were heading off to spend some quality times with the respective fathers.

"They're off on their holidays with their daddy's tonight and they've been inseparable all day! They're going to have the best time but they will miss each other lots. (And I will miss them a tiny bit too)," she told fans before defending her "alternative family".

The 29-year-old wrote: "Recently I've experienced people having a lot to say about alternative family set ups. So I thought id just say this: No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong. Don't ever let it get you down. It doesn't define you or your family. The boys' brotherly bond is just as strong as any other regardless of our set up - and the decisions I've made have made us stronger as a family."