Stacey Solomon defends her 'alternative family' after revealing sons struggle with having different dads

Stacey Solomon has defended her "alternative family" after revealing her two eldest sons, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, are struggling with being separated from their mum and new baby brother Rex to spend time with their respective fathers. The Loose Women panellist – whose three children all have different dads – confessed that her two boys find it tough to spend such long periods away from each other, but admitted it's important for them to bond with the "rest of their families".

Sharing a lengthy Instagram post, Stacey captioned a sweet image of Zachary and Leighton hugging, and another one of them laughing with little Rex. She said: "They’re off on their holidays with their daddies tonight and they’ve been inseparable all day! They’re going to have the best time but they will miss each other lots. (And I will miss them a tiny bit too). For the last couple of days they’ve stopped arguing and bickering and have been really soppy and cuddly knowing that they’re about to go off on their adventures. For the first time they have a new dimension, leaving Rexy."

The 29-year-old continued: "It's always hard to split them up, but it's so important for them to spend special time and make memories with the rest of their families. Recently I’ve experienced people having a lot to say about alternative family set ups. So I thought I'd just say this... No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong. Don’t ever let it get you down. It doesn’t define you or your family. The boys’ brotherly bond is just as strong as any other regardless of our set up -and the decisions I’ve made have made us stronger as a family.

"I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a 'normal', 'perfect' family all under one roof. Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us. Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok. Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from. We are not a 'broken family' in any way shape or form we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension."

Stacey welcomed her first son, Zachary, when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Four years later, Stacey welcomed Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and in May this year, Stacey and her partner Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex.

