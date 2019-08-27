Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah expecting fifth baby Congratulations!

Congratulations appear to be in order for footballer Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah. The England sports star and the doting mum are reportedly expecting their third child together, making the baby the fifth for Rebekah. According to The Sun, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant has told her family and friends the happy news.

Rebekah, 37, was also pictured in a white bikini while on a recent holiday in Spain, sporting what appears to be a growing baby bump. In one photo, her daughter Sophia, four, cuddles up to her and kisses her tummy. HELLO! has contacted Rebekah's representative for comment.

The couple are expecting their third child together

The expectant star has two children with her husband Jamie – Sophia, and two-year-old son Finley. She also has two other kids from her previous relationships – 13-year-old Megan and nine-year-old son Taylor – while Jamie has another daughter, Ella, from a previous relationship.

Rebekah and Jamie married in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The nuptials were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester city team-mates.

Jamie and Rebekah tied the knot in 2016

The bride looked sensational in a beautiful Caroline Castigliano gown, although Sofia, who was 19 months at the time, also managed to steal the attention as a very adorable flower girl. "I'd been holding it together so well until that point, but when I saw Sofia's little face as she was walking down towards me, I felt myself starting to go," Jamie told HELLO!

He added: "She was so focused on what she was doing, so determined to do it right. Bex and I had been quite worried in the run-up to the wedding because Sofia's got so much spirit and knows no fear, so you can never call it, whether she's going to throw a tantrum or start running wild. But she was so good, I couldn't help getting emotional." And of his bride, the footballer said: "Then I saw Becky coming towards me and she just looked so incredible, I felt my composure going again. I knew she'd look amazing, but it was more than I could ever have pictured."

