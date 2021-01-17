Rebekah Vardy's stunning wedding dress had a royal touch – see photos

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, but that's not the only royal touch their wedding day had. Rebekah's jaw-dropping bridal gown by Caroline Castigliano featured an elegant Queen Anne neckline. Her delicate lace capped sleeves and sweetheart front created the most beautiful neckline, perfectly showcasing her sparkling necklace.

The Leicester City and England striker and his bride exchanged vows on 25 May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire. The nuptials were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester city team-mates.

Although all eyes were on Rebekah, their daughter - who was 19 months at the time - also managed to steal the attention as a very adorable flower girl. Speaking to HELLO! after the ceremony, Jamie shared: "I'd been holding it together so well until that point, but when I saw Sofia's little face as she was walking down towards me, I felt myself starting to go."

Rebekah and Jamie shared their special day with HELLO!

He added: "She was so focused on what she was doing, so determined to do it right. Bex and I had been quite worried in the run-up to the wedding because Sofia's got so much spirit and knows no fear, so you can never call it, whether she's going to throw a tantrum or start running wild. But she was so good, I couldn't help getting emotional."

And of his bride, he said: "Then I saw Becky coming towards me and she just looked so incredible, I felt my composure going again. I knew she'd look amazing, but it was more than I could ever have pictured."

Rebekah and Jamie on their wedding day in 2016

Asked about any pre-wedding nerves just before she walked down the aisle, she revealed: "Jamie calms me. When he's by my side I don't get flustered in situations where I usually would. We complement one another in all aspects and are so content in one another's company." The couple met in 2014 when Rebekah was working as a nightclub promoter. Jamie, 31, confessed he never saw himself as the marrying kind. "Even when Bex and I first got together I told her it wasn't for me," he said. "But then it started playing on my mind. I knew I didn't want to be with anyone else. In many ways marriage won't change anything because we couldn’t get any closer than we were already. It just cements things, I guess, bonds our family properly."

The couple have since welcomed daughter Olivia

"It's the final piece in the jigsaw," agreed Rebekah. "When we first met, I made Jamie chase me for months before I agreed to go out with him and one of the reasons for that was that, as a mother, I didn't want to introduce anyone to my kids who might then disappear. But he persevered, I'm glad to say, and here we are."

She added: "We've come through a lot to get where we are so it's been an emotional day. Life doesn't always run smoothly and for a strong relationship to maintain that strength, you have to support one another through thick and thin. That's what Jamie and I have always done and we're excited now to start this next chapter of our lives and see what lies ahead."

