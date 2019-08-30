Lucy Mecklenburgh shares this genius pregnancy hack with her followers So clever!

Lucy Mecklenburgh has discovered the pregnancy hack of all pregnancy hacks – and all you need is an elastic hairband! The fitness guru announced that she was expecting her first child with Corrie star Ryan Thomas on Sunday, and if her latest Instagram Story is anything to go by, she's going to be one of the niftiest mothers out there!

It was actually Ryan's mum, Caroline, who told Lucy about the trick and it means that Lucy won't have to give up her favourite pair of jeans, no matter how big her belly gets in the coming weeks! Around the top button on her jeans, Lucy has tied an elastic hairband, so she can still wear her jeans without fully fastening them. Genius!

We'll be using this hack!

The Only Way is Essex star might have only recently announced the start of her pregnancy journey, but the 28-year-old has already been inspiring her followers with body-positive pregnancy posts. On Monday Lucy shared a snap of her budding bump, telling her fans: "Although trying to keep this under wraps, especially whilst on holiday, really wasn’t easy, I’m now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with and embrace my new, ever-changing, ever-expanding body. I’m in awe of what my body is doing, creating another human! I was worried with how big I got very quickly. For the first time, I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better." Inspiring stuff!

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh shows off her bare baby bump in inspirational body confidence post

Lucy is keeping her fans updated with her pregnancy journey

MORE: Lydia Bright accidentally reveals Lucy Mecklenburgh's due date

Lucy and her fiancé Ryan have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. We can't wait to see more baby updates!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.