Lucy Mecklenburgh shows off her bare baby bump in inspirational body confidence post The former TOWIE star is expecting her first child with Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh has spoken candidly about celebrating her body during her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the former TOWIE star - who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas - shared a picture of her bare baby bump, telling her followers that she has started "to fall in love with and embrace" her new "ever-expanding" body. Titling her post "body image", the expectant mother wrote: "Trying to keep this under wraps especially whilst on holiday really wasn't easy. I'm now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with and embrace my new, ever changing… ever expanding body.

"I'm in awe of what my body is doing, creating another human," she added. "Yes one human I was worried with how big I got very quickly – [what if] it was twins haha! For the first time I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better." This will be Lucy's first child, and the second for former Coronation Street actor Ryan, who is a father to ten-year-old daughter Scarlett.

READ: Why Ryan Thomas was INVITED to Jennifer Lopez's star-studded 50th birthday party

Opening up about the first few weeks of her pregnancy, Lucy continued: "My journey hasn’t been plain sailing the first three months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely as you can’t really talk about it and feel like you're lying to everyone constantly. So now I’ve had a little more down time (mainly with my head down a toilet!)"

MORE: Lydia Bright accidentally reveals Lucy Mecklenburgh's due date

The TV star then went on to reveal details about her new blog, saying: "I’ve been writing a blog about my pregnancy journey so far and there’s no filter! I wanted to share my highs and LOWS!! I’m just finishing it and I’ll share the first instalment with you guys soon." Lucy announced her pregnancy joy last week. She got engaged to Ryan in June while on holiday in Italy. They have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.