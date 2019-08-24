Lucy Mecklenburgh announces that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas - details We're so excited for them!

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first child together! Lucy revealed the magical news via Instagram on her birthday, sharing a photo of Ryan and herself unboxing a gorgeous little baby grow with her hand placed tenderly over her budding bump. Lucy looked absolutely stunning in a red dress while Ryan opted for a more chilled look, donning a grey t-shirt and a trendy trilby. Lots of Lucy's famous friends were quick to congratulate her. Lydia Bright exclaimed: "Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the rooftops. Can’t wait for our babies to be best friends," and Lucy Watson gushed: "Congratulations! So excited for you!"

Of course, Lucy's fans were also over the moon and let her know as much in the comments section of her beautiful snap. One wrote: "OMG congratulations," with another adding: "Congrats to you both!"

The couple holding an adorable baby grow

The couple have been together since first meeting on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island in 2017, and Ryan proposed to Lucy in June during a romantic getaway to Italy's Amalfi Coast. In July, Lucy and Ryan celebrated their engagement with a glamourous cruise down the River Thames, and lots of their celerity friends came along for the ride. Ryan's going to have to think up a very impressive way to celebrate this news! A private plane over the channel, perhaps?

Lucy announced the news on her birthday

Speaking to The Sun recently Lucy revealed that they won't be living together full-time once they tie the knot. Ryan is based in Manchester where his daughter Scarlett lives, and Lucy lives nearer the capital. She explained: "We will always have two homes north and south. It works well for us right now and we don't see it changing anytime soon." Who knows whether the birth of their new little'un will change all that!

Congratulations, Lucy and Ryan!

