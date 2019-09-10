BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern shows off baby bump as due date nears The 37-year-old is due in November

Steph McGovern was glowing on Monday night as she attended the TV Choice Awards and proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she posed for photographers.

The BBC Breakfast star highlighted her neat bump in a stylish black jumpsuit, and completed her look with red loafers, an eye-catching gold necklace and bold blue nails.

The BBC Breakfast presenter is due in November

It's the first time we've seen Steph's blossoming bump in all its glory since she announced the happy news that she was expecting her first baby with her TV Executive girlfriend back in July.

Back then, the popular presenter told her Twitter followers: "I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly...... I am now with child. #babyonboard."

Steph has kept busy since confirming her pregnancy, but it was announced last week that she was starting her maternity leave. BBC Breakfast revealed the news, treating the mum-to-be to a moving video featuring advice from her colleagues, including Louise Minchin and Naga Munchetty.

The presenter had been interviewing the Downton Abbey stars earlier in the day

BBC Breakfast’s tweet read: "It's @stephbreakfast last day on the Breakfast sofa before maternity leave! Team #BBCBreakfast are sending you a whole lot of [love] #maternity #parenting #WhatIsSleep".

Steph, who is due in November, seemed delighted with the sweet surprise, replying: "Awwww just seen this — my TV family! Yep it's my last day on the Breakfast sofa for a while. I'll be on @BBCWatchdog for the new series starting next Thurs and then it's [baby] time."

Steph is best known for presenting the business segment of BBC Breakfast since 2010. She also co-presents Shop Well for Less with her good friend Alex Jones, who has just welcomed her second son with husband Charlie Thomson – baby Kit. Steph also joined the BBC Watchdog presenting team in 2016.