Strictly's Natalie Lowe expecting 'miracle' first baby with husband James Knibbs Huge congratulations to the couple!

Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband James Knibbs. The professional dancer, who competed on Strictly for seven series, confessed that the pregnancy joy comes after a "long and difficult journey". Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a throwback snap from her wedding day, the 38-year-old announced: "So happy to be able to tell the world our AMAZING NEWS! My husband James and I are expecting!"

Touching upon their struggle to conceive, Natalie explained: "It has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it's now really happening. I am 21 weeks pregnant." The Australian dancer even revealed that their bundle of joy is due on the weekend of this year's Strictly final, which will take place in December. "Our precious baby is due (would you believe it) the weekend of the #Strictly final," she added. "We are over the moon excited and can’t wait to bring a little one of our own into this AMAZING world."

Although Natalie left the BBC series in 2016, the pro dancer often appears on the weekday show, It Takes Two. "I now only have one season of #SCD to prepare for bubba's arrival... yikes warmest wishes, Love Nat, James, Cooper [pet dog] and bump," she concluded. This is the first child for both Natalie and James, who married in her native Australia in January 2018. The wedding, which was covered exclusively in HELLO!, was attended by Natalie's friends from Strictly - including professional dancer Ian Waite, and former celebrity contestants Judy Murray and Deborah Meaden.

Natalie married James in January 2018

Upon confirming the news, her celebrity friends rushed to post their congratulations. Joanne Clifton wrote: "Omg congratulations!!!!" Her former celebrity dance partner, Greg Rutherford, remarked: "Fantastic news! Congratulations to the pair of you xx." Lisa Snowdon stated: "Yay!! Congratulations darling!"

