Strictly's Natalie Lowe shares first baby bump picture after 'miracle' pregnancy joy Doesn't she look blooming beautiful?

Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe has thanked her fans for all their lovely messages after she revealed her pregnancy joy. The professional dancer, who competed on Strictly for seven series before leaving in 2016, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first picture of her tiny baby bump. Alongside the snap, which sees the star and her husband James Knibbs holding hands over her tummy, she wrote in the caption: "Big hugs and HUGE thank you's for your lovely messages sent yesterday about our baby news. We are overwhelmed and overjoyed by the amount of supportive friends, family, colleagues and followers that reached out to congratulate."

Natalie Lowe has thanked her fans for their messages

"We definitely felt the love from ALL," she added. "So pleased we have so many potential baby sitters to call... have to keep date nights going... or is this wishful thinking... Thanks again everyone, lots of love always, The Knibbs family. #babynews #babybump #pregnantbelly." On Wednesday, Natalie delighted her fans after she revealed her pregnancy comes after a "long and difficult journey". Sharing share a throwback photo from her wedding day, the 38-year-old announced: "So happy to be able to tell the world our AMAZING NEWS! My husband James and I are expecting!"

Touching upon their struggle to conceive, Natalie explained: "It has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it's now really happening. I am 21 weeks pregnant." The Australian dancer even revealed that their bundle of joy is due on the weekend of this year's Strictly final, which will take place in December. "Our precious baby is due (would you believe it) the weekend of the #Strictly final," she added. "We are over the moon excited and can’t wait to bring a little one of our own into this AMAZING world."

Although Natalie left the BBC series nearly three years ago, the pro dancer often appears on the weekday show, It Takes Two. "I now only have one season of #SCD to prepare for bubba's arrival... yikes warmest wishes, Love Nat, James, Cooper [pet dog] and bump," she concluded. This is the first child for both Natalie and James, who married in her native Australia in January 2018. The wedding, which was covered exclusively in HELLO!, was attended by Natalie's friends from Strictly - including professional dancer Ian Waite, and former celebrity contestants Judy Murray and Deborah Meaden.

