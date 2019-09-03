VIDEO: Ola Jordan reveals UNIQUE way husband James has been supporting her through first pregnancy The couple are expecting their first child together

Former Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan have finally announced to the world that they are expecting their first child, 20 years after getting together and nearly three after trying to conceive, so it's no surprise that dad-to-be James is fully immersed in this journey - just as much as mum-to-be Ola.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in the video below, the former Strictly professional dancer has revealed that since finding out they were expecting this first child 13 weeks ago, he has gone on to develop a bit of a baby bump.

"I started eating more because I wanted a sympathy belly so now I have what is called a 'sympathy belly'," dad-to-be James tells HELLO!

"James is trying to match me," confirms pregnant Ola. "He is looking like a proper dad every day."

With Ola caressing his "sympathy belly", James hilariously adds: "I'm equivalent to three months. She says I've got a dad bod now".

Watch the sweet video below to find out more about their difficult journey to parenthood.