BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern expecting first child with girlfriend Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Steph McGovern and her girlfriend! The BBC Breakfast presenter has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, some 18 months after she was forced to deny pregnancy rumours. Taking to Twitter, Steph wrote: "I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly...... I am now with child. #babyonboard."

Her celebrity friends replied on Twitter, with weather presenter Carol Kirkwood writing: "Wonderful news GG! Congratulations." "Ummm... WOW!" Dawn French posted, while former Strictly star Stacey Dooley shared love heart emojis. "AMAZING news! Congratulations xx," Helen Skelton added.

Steph is expecting her first child with her girlfriend

In January 2018, Steph was forced to refute pregnancy claims with her typical good humour, sharing on Twitter: "For those who are congratulating me on my 'pregnancy'. I am not 'with child', I am 'with pot belly'."

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy day out with grandparents - details

At the time, Steph explained to Mail Online: "I'd definitely be in the wrong job if I got offended by comments like that. Even my own auntie asked me once if I was pregnant after seeing me on the telly — that's just life on camera. I just decided to tweet a reply about it because I'd had a run of a few celebratory tweets and I wanted to clarify I wasn't and get in there before my boss started arranging my maternity cover!"

The TV presenter is best known for starring on BBC Breakfast

Steph, 37, tends to keep her private life out of the public eye. Her girlfriend's name has not been revealed but it's known that she works as a TV executive. According to The Sun on Sunday, Steph is due in November. The report went on to say that the mum-to-be suffered badly with morning sickness in the early stages of her pregnancy.

MORE: Fans are desperate to know Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby's name

Steph is best known for presenting the business segment of BBC Breakfast since 2010. She also co-presents Shop Well for Less with her good friend Alex Jones, who has just welcomed her second son with husband Charlie Thomson – baby Kit. Steph also joined the BBC Watchdog presenting team in 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.