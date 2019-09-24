Stacey Solomon proudly shows off bikini body four months after giving birth Little Rex makes a splash!

Stacey Solomon and baby Rex have been making a splash! The Loose Women panellist has revealed she has reached another new milestone with her youngest son - by taking him to his first lesson swimming session. Clearly overjoyed, the mum-of-three - who welcomed her tiny tot with boyfriend Joe Swash in May - shared a gorgeous picture of the pair at the pool following their dip. "My little water baby," she wrote. "Rex has his first swimming lesson today and he loved it (thank goodness because I was panicking the whole time.)"

However, there was one moment which left Stacey slightly worried. "I've got to admit the bit where they ask you to dunk them in the water sent me over the edge with fear but he didn't mind it at all," she added. "We worry for them don't we? The fear is never-ending. Happy Monday Everyone." The photo saw the proud mum show off her natural beauty, whilst her four-month-old baby sat perched on her knee.

Fans immediately rushed to praise Stacey for proudly showing off her "mummy tummy". One follower said: "I wish I had the balls to rock a bikini with my mama tummy like you do, you look great and he's so cute." Another said: "Absolutely love this and all your posts. They give me my giggles for the day. Keep doing what you're doing!! Rex is such a cutie x." A third post read: "What a natural photo… beautiful inside and out x."

Rex is Stacey's first child with her partner, ex-EastEnders actor Joe. Stacey, 29, is also a mother to two other sons from previous relationships - 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe shares a 12-year-old son, Harry, with his ex. The couple first met on I'm a Celebrity, got together in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby in early 2019.

Earlier this month, Rex made his first on-screen appearance on Loose Women as Stacey visited her colleagues prior to returning to work. "It's been really intense," she said of the time since Rex was born. She also paid credit to Joe's fathering skills, saying: "He's such an incredible dad, honestly. You are so lucky, little man."

