Stacey Solomon shares new photo of baby Rex in a bowtie – and he looks so sweet A new style icon is born!

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon shared the sweetest photo to Instagram on Tuesday – and her baby son Rex is growing up fast! The mum-of-three shared the cute snap of her, Rex, and her partner Joe Swash, which she revealed was taken on the balcony of their holiday apartment in Spain.

Stacey had glammed up for the photo, smiling in a white top with gold polka dots, her make up subtle but glamorous, with dramatic lashes. Joe looked smart but casual in a pink Ralph Lauren T-shirt and sunglasses. Best of all, though, was little Rex, who rocked a short-sleeved white shirt and an adorable baby-sized black bow tie.

Stacey, 29, also looks fantastic in a tie

His mum captioned the picture: "This bow tie makes me cry happy tears. We dressed up today! My bra is hanging out and we may only make it to the balcony in our apartment but we have dressed up never the less. Is it me or does Rex look super old in this picture? Maybe it’s the bow tie…11 and a half weeks."

Her fans loved it too, saying: "Oh look at him," "That bow tie is divine," and "You all look amazing! Rex is so cute, I love following you Stacey, you motivate me as I feel I’m not alone on this mummy journey, my little boy is almost 12 weeks too!" The couple's famous friends also gave their approval. Joe's fellow I'm A Celebrity star Vicky Pattinson commented: "Beautiful pic... love you all," Stacey's Loose Women colleague Nadia Sawalha said: "Oh my good god! I can’t cope!!!" and presenter Gaby Roslin added: I love this photo. Love you [heart emoji]."

Stacey gave birth to baby Rex two weeks early back in May

It's nice to see the family so happy after Stacey initially struggled with anxiety after Rex was born on 23 May. She has shared the ups and downs of pregnancy and early motherhood with her two million Instagram followers, keeping them updated every step of the way.

Last week, she shared that she was nervous about trusting Joe to book their holiday travel, but they arrived safely and along with Stacey's two older sons seven-year-old Leighton and Zachary, 11, seem to be enjoying their first overseas holiday with Rex.

