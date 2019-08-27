Stacey Solomon shares hilarious photo of baby Rex: 'Spa life!' The Loose Women star welcomed her son in May

Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest new photo of her baby son, Rex. The Loose Women star took to Instagram to post a picture of her three-month-old enjoying some downtime at a spa, wearing a white hooded robe complete with cucumbers over his eyes – and his teddy bear was dressed to match! "Spa life! I leave him with my sister for 1 hour and come back to this. Anyone else got a sibling like this? Can't be trusted!" Stacey, 29, wrote. Her delighted fans and friends were quick to comment on the image, with Lydia Bright – who recently announced her first pregnancy – saying: "OMG this is the cutest thing in the world!"

Stacey Solomon shared the sweetest photo of son Rex relaxing at a spa

Stacey has gained a whole host of new fans thanks to her down-to-earth approach to motherhood, and her candid baby posts. Just recently, she reached out for advice on social media, sharing a photo of herself posing with Rex, and writing: "Staring at him thinking, 'My goodness you're adorable!' Simultaneously thinking, 'When do babies go through the night again?' I can't believe I'm going to ask this but... When did your babies go through the night? And what is the secret (don't worry I know there isn't one really but I'm curious to hear what other people tried)?"

Stacey is a mum to three boys; Zachary, Leighton and Rex

Stacey and partner Joe Swash, 37, welcomed their first child together in May, revealing that their little boy arrived two weeks early. The family have been enjoying the summer off with their older children – Stacey's sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and Joe's 12-year-old, Harry. They have just returned from a sun-soaked holiday abroad, where Stacey posted some adorable snaps of the siblings bonding. In one photo, baby Rex was sandwiched between his big brothers Zachary and Leighton, who are both decked out in matching swimming trunks and slick shades as they lounge on the beach. The trio all wore sunnies, with Stacey writing: "Lads. The boys had a lot of fun putting sunglasses on Rexy today."

The TV star kept it real in another post, proudly showing off her post-pregnancy body in a black bikini. Alongside a photo of herself cuddling Rex in the sea, she wrote: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn't be there. Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."