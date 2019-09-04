Stacey Solomon reaches out to fans for advice about baby Rex The Loose Women star shares Rex with partner Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has called on her Instagram fans for advice about her three-month-old son, Rex. The Loose Women star, 29, shared a gorgeous photo of her baby boy, fresh from his bath and bundled up in a towel. "My blue-eyed, bath loving baby boy. I honestly can't help all of the baby spam he's just too much!" she proudly wrote. "You can't see properly in pictures but his eyes are bright blue, he will be 15 weeks on Thursday and there's not a glimpse of brown! Could they stay blue? Me and Joe both have brown eyes so does that mean he will definitely go brown?" she questioned. "Or could he be blue? When do they usually change? Sorry for the 99 questions I'm just so intrigued! Blue or Brown, what do you think?"

Stacey shared a sweet snapshot of her beautiful blue-eyed boy, Rex

Stacey was soon inundated with replies, with many followers sharing similar stories. "I have three daughters and all of them have blue eyes. Myself and their dad have brown eyes xxx," one commented. Another shared: "Both of my partner's parents have brown eyes and his are the bluest of the blue (same as his nan). Do any of your parents have blue eyes? Even though you guys don’t, there is still a very small chance they will stay blue."

A third advised: "Brown is the dominant gene but if both you and Joe have a parent with blue eyes then you will both carry the blue gene, and so have a 25% chance of a blue-eyed baby :) I read that if you look at the eyes from side on and can see no amber or brown flecks then they will stay blue… also that if the colour gets lighter then it won't darken again! I have a blue eyed four month old and hoping he stays blue too like his daddy."

The star recently revealed that eldest son Zachary is starting at secondary school

Stacey faced a huge family milestone this week, as she revealed that her oldest son Zachary was heading to secondary school after two years of home-schooling. She shared a sweet snapshot with her followers, showing her and Joe on the sofa with little Rex, and her two older boys, Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton. "The boys are back in town," she wrote. "I've loved having some one on one time with Rex over the last 2 weeks but I can't tell you how happy my heart is that all of my boys are back home and on the sofa giving me the best cuddles I could wish for! Summer is nearly over. This one is an emotional o0ne for me because after 2 years of homeschooling Zachary is off to secondary school and I just can't believe how quickly it's come around. I'm going to make the most of the last few days of the holidays before my baby becomes a big boy! (He will always be my baby)…"

Mum-of-three Stacey surprised fans last year when she revealed that she was educating her two older boys at home with the help of a tutor. But in April, in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, she explained: "Zachary is definitely showing an interest into going to secondary school. So we are looking into those options and we'll just have to wait and see.

"I feel like my boys interact really well socially, they have clubs, they still see their friends from school but especially my eldest, he definitely feels that his friends from school have a different relationship because they see each other every day and he doesn't," she continued, later adding: "Home-schooling is hard. Questioning whether it is the best form of education for them or not. I do think that it has absolutely inspired their want to learn, which has been amazing. But is the social side good enough? Is the educational side good enough? Is this what works for them best? You have to make those decisions on your own rather than relying on a teacher or a governing body. You have to go, I believe that this is working, I like the results that I'm seeing."

