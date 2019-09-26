Gemma Atkinson reveals disappointment after friend visits baby Mia Baby Mia decided it was nap time during her first meeting with Gemma's frien

Gemma Atkinson has shared her disappointment after her friend Becca came to visit her baby daughter Mia for the very first time, only for the tiny tot to sleep through the whole encounter! She shared a snap of her beautiful three-month-old sound sound asleep on Instagram stories and wrote alongside it: "So @beccabar13 travels all the way from London to see Mia and the whole time she does this."

Mia was fast asleep for the visit

She then followed up the snap with another photo of Mia looking wide awake and smiling, adding: "I get her home, and suddenly she's the life of the party," along with a party goer emoji and a laughing crying emoji. The former Emmerdale actress, who shares her baby daughter with her partner, Gorka Marquez, regularly shares snaps of the couple's first child on Instagram, and recently opened up about being away from her daughter for one night, and how much she had missed her.

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares beautiful close-up photos of baby Mia

The adorable tot was wide awake later!

Sharing a photo of herself looking sleepy while holding Mia, she captioned the post: "Gorks took this pic of me and Mia on a night feed at god knows what time in the morning the other week. I was exhausted! She had wind and it took a little while for her to settle. I got in bed after sorting Mia and I remember thinking, 'Gosh I can’t wait until my London trip for a full nights sleep'. We had the night in London last night and we loved it. Time alone was needed, BUT I genuinely cannot wait for tonight’s night feed. For Mia to wake up and need me. For either her feed, a fresh nappy or just to have a little whinge and then fall back asleep in my arms."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing drops iconic moment from the show