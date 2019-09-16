Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez prepare for huge parenting milestone The new parents met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July, and have been sharing regular updates on their parenting journey ever since. And on Monday, Gemma revealed that the pair were preparing to leave Mia for the first time so that they could go on a date night – although she admitted that she was struggling to be enthusiastic about it as they are both so tired. On Instagram, the former Emmerdale actress shared a meme of a couple dancing alongside the caption: "When we drop the kids off with the grandparents." Gemma wrote next to it: "Our first night alone in 11 weeks got us like [pointing at the meme]. @gorka_marquez date night tonight! I can't wait to make plans that we're both too tired for." Gorka was one of the first people to reply to Gemma's post, and wrote: "I see both of us on the phone calling nana every five minutes."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are going on their first date night following baby Mia's arrival

The doting parents met on the set of Strictly in 2017 and announced they were expecting a baby on social media last year. On Saturday, Mia made her first TV debut as she appeared in a short clip on Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals, alongside her mum. The pair were among the pro dancer's family members to send in a video message of support ahead of the new series. Gemma held Mia in the clip, and told Gorka: "Hi Gorks, just wanted to say how proud we are of you. So keep going, keep making us proud, and keep dancing!" Gemma then mimicked dancing with Mia, causing Gorka and fellow pros Oti Mabuse and Giovanni Pernice to coo with delight.

Gemma and baby Mia wished Gorka luck ahead of the new Strictly series

While Gorka has been away from Gemma and Mia a lot during Strictly rehearsals – which are located in London, while his family home is in Manchester – the dancer has been making sure to spend all his spare time with his family. The star received some bittersweet news last month after finding out that he wouldn't be getting a celebrity dance partner on this year's show, and while he admitted it wasn't his choice, it means that he will be able to go home more to be with Gemma and Mia.

