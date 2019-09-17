Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez spend first night away from baby Mia The new mum missed her little bundle of joy

Following their joint TV appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday, Gemma Atkinson revealed that she and Gorka Marquez had just spent their first night away from their baby daughter, Mia. Taking to her Instagram page to share a throwback snap from her night feeds with her little tot, the 34-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star shared: "Gorks took this pic of me and Mia on a night feed at god knows what time in the morning the other week. I was exhausted! She had wind and it took a little while for her to settle.

"I got in bed after sorting Mia and I remember thinking, 'Gosh I can't wait until my London trip for a full night's sleep.'" Confessing that the couple needed some alone time, they did miss their daughter, whom they welcomed in July. "We had the night in London last night and we loved it," added Gemma. "Time alone was needed, BUT I genuinely cannot wait for tonight's night feed. For Mia to wake up and need me. For either her feed, a fresh nappy or just to have a little whinge and then fall back asleep in my arms."

READ: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals close bond with Joe Sugg's sister Zoella

Gemma, who met Gorka whilst competing on Strictly in 2017, revealed that the couple are happily adjusting to life as a family-of-three. The former soap star explained: "We talked about her a lot last night and before falling asleep after a lovely meal of far too much pizza we said, 'Next time we'll bring Mia.' She's our new 'normal' now. Part of the gang, our little bestie.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals when she and Gorka Marquez started dating

"Last night made me feel for Gorks and all the other parents who have to work away at times. I had just one night away and I missed her like crazy. Hugs and kisses all round when I get home and I'm stopping by pets at home to get a bag of treats for Norm and Ollie too just because! Family really is everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.