Gemma Atkinson shares must-see videos of baby Mia meeting her dogs for the first time The former soap star welcomed her daughter in July

Since becoming a mother to little Mia, former soap star Gemma Atkinson has been keep her fans up-to-date with her progress throughout the early stages of motherhood. On Thursday, the 34-year-old - who is in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez - shared a series of precious videos of when she returned home from hospital with newborn Mia. The footage sweetly captures the moment Gemma's pet dogs, Ollie and Norman, meet the newest addition to their family.

"I'm asked a lot how Norman and Ollie are with Mia and how they were introduced," wrote Gemma. "The first three slides here was the day after I came home from the hospital. We sent home one of Mia's babygrows for them to smell before we arrived." She added: "I knew they would jump up at me excited as they hadn't seen me for almost a week, so I protected my stitches with my pillow, had five mins alone greeting them which I loved after being in the hospital." [sic]

Elaborating further, Gemma explained the simple steps she let her pooches get used to her baby. "Then we lay Mia in her carry cot with her net on to allow them to smell her without getting too close," she explained. "After ten mins, I then held Mia and allowed them to do the same. Mia slept the whole time and within 15 mins of them realising she wouldn't do anything the boys were bored. The rest, as they say, is history!

"They have accepted Mia as the new pack member. They sit with me when feeding her, follow whoever is carrying her around the house, Norman even sleeps next to her cot upstairs. The love I have for Norman and Ollie I can't even put into words." On life before her boyfriend, Gorka, and their first child came into her life, Gemma revealed: "Before Mia and Gorka they were here with me through everything. Unknowingly helping me through so much and just making my life fun and happy. Like all dogs do really. This is how it works for us. I grew up with dogs. Our first dog Fergie came along when I was 18 months old and from an early age taught me a little bit of responsibility with helping make her food and take her for walks. She also made a wonderful cuddle buddy too."

However, Gemma has no doubt that Mia will "annoy" them when she grows into a toddler. "I'm sure in time Mia will annoy them when she's crawling around wanting to play," she continued. "But the patience and calmness they have around her makes me quite emotional. They are beautiful souls and make our family that extra bit special."

