Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares beautiful close-up photos of baby Mia The pro dancer welcomed his first child with Gemma Atkinson in July

Gorka Marquez is taking a back seat in Strictly Come Dancing this year, providing him with the perfect opportunity to spend more time with his baby daughter Mia. And the 29-year-old is certainly making the most of it. On Tuesday, Gorka took to Instagram to share a series of photos of his little girl, who was born on 4 July. Alongside the images, which includes one of him tenderly kissing little Mia on the forehead as she’s cradled in his arms, he sweetly wrote: "The best afternoon a man can dream about… I love you." Katie Piper was among those who commented on the post, simply writing the word, "Perfect."

Gorka and girlfriend Gemma Atkinson have been enjoying some quality time as a family during his time off from Strictly. The dancer has been splitting his time between London and Manchester during the week, but since he doesn't have a celebrity partner this year, the doting dad is able to be at home more with Gemma and Mia. Last week, the couple made their debut TV appearance following their daughter's arrival, appearing on Loose Women to talk about their parenting experience so far. Gemma had travelled up to London the night before to be closer to the ITV studios, and met Gorka – who was there for dance rehearsals – in the capital. The pair then spent their first night away from Mia, and although they enjoyed some quality time together, they both couldn't wait to get back to their baby – who was being looked after by her grandparents.

Taking to Instagram after their overnight break, 34-year-old Gemma told fans: “We had the night in London last night and we loved it. Time alone was needed, BUT I genuinely cannot wait for tonight's night feed. For Mia to wake up and need me. For either her feed, a fresh nappy or just to have a little whinge and then fall back asleep in my arms." Gemma, who met Gorka whilst competing on Strictly in 2017, continued: "We talked about her a lot last night and before falling asleep after a lovely meal of far too much pizza we said, 'Next time we'll bring Mia.' She's our new 'normal' now. Part of the gang, our little bestie.

"Last night made me feel for Gorks and all the other parents who have to work away at times. I had just one night away and I missed her like crazy. Hugs and kisses all round when I get home and I'm stopping by pets at home to get a bag of treats for [dogs] Norm and Ollie too just because! Family really is everything."