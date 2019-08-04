Exclusive! Soprano singer Laura Wright expecting first child with husband Harry Rowland Congratulations to the couple!

When mezzo-soprano Laura Wright and her former rugby ace husband Harry Rowland mark their first wedding anniversary this Christmas, there will be an extra special reason to celebrate. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that the couple are expecting their first baby, due the day after the anniversary of their magical winter wonderland wedding on 22 December. "It's such a special time of year and the whole reason we wanted a winter wedding in the first place was because we love Christmas so much," says 20-weeks-pregnant Laura, as the couple share their happy news for the first time. "This year will be even more amazing."

Laura Wright is expecting her first child with Harry Rowland

The couple wanted time to process the happy news before announcing their impending parenthood – so the mum-to-be, now 20 weeks pregnant, has been keeping her ever-expanding waistline under wraps in an array of loose-fitting frocks on stage for performances, including one in Yorkshire last month for the qualifying rounds of the Invictus Games, the Olympics-style event for injured servicemen founded by the Duke of Sussex. She has sung at every Invictus Games so far – in both Canada and Sydney, where both Harry and Meghan were in the crowds – and is a firm favourite with the royal family, having been invited to perform at occasions including the Diamond Jubilee Pageant.

"It's only in the last two or three weeks that I’ve begun to show," she adds. Laura, 29, also reveals that, just ten days after finding out she was expecting, she ran the London marathon – though her thoughts were not entirely focused on the challenge ahead. "There's a lot of time to think when you’re running a marathon," smiles the star. "Emotionally, I found the experience quite difficult. I’m very competitive so I wanted to do well, and give it my best shot, but I felt like I couldn’t do that. This was my fourth marathon and I know how they can be quite overwhelming – your energy stores get so depleted and you’re so exhausted. I was feeling quite tired anyway, and I felt a bit low. I didn’t know what to expect. At one point I was overtaken by a man in a rhino costume and I thought, ‘Wow, this is going really badly…’. I was really relieved when it was done!”