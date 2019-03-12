Neev Spencer announces surprising second pregnancy and talks meeting the Duchess of Cambridge The DJ experienced post-natal depression after the birth of her first child

As a first-time mum, Neev Spencer opened up about the challenges of motherhood by joining the Duchess of Cambridge to turn the spotlight on maternal mental health. Now the KISS FM DJ and charity campaigner has revealed exciting news in the new issue of HELLO!.

After a struggle to conceive Genevieve, now aged two and a half, Neev is expecting another baby with her advertising designer husband Chan.

"I went from longing to have one baby to being blessed to be able to have two."

Neev, 35, knows only too well the often unspoken anxieties that new mothers can face. She experienced post-natal depression after the birth of Genevieve, which led to her working with the charity Heads Together, set up by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

MORE: Exclusive: Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones on walking down the aisle again as they reveal how their big dream came true

"I think there's more stigma attached to maternal mental health than many other types of mental health," says Neev. "That's because a lot of women are concerned about the repercussions of saying, 'I'm not okay.' So the Duchess speaking up about it is incredible.

Loading the player...

"She's so lovely and genuine," says Neev who was invited to meet Kate at Kensington Palace. "She was talking about motherhood, how she had mixed emotions and didn't know how to feel – and how much pressure we put on ourselves and how you can never prepare yourself to be a mum."

Now, with her second baby due in July, Neev credits the Duchess of Sussex for leading the way when it comes to pregnancy style. "She has rocked the bump, she's inspired me, she looks so fit, healthy and glowy and gorgeous. I love her bump style."

The full interview and photos are in this week's HELLO! magazine.