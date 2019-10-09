Natalie Imbruglia welcomes first baby and reveals name: see the photo! The Torn singer announced her pregnancy back in July

Natalie Imbruglia has welcomed her first child – a baby boy! The Torn singer took to Instagram to announce the safe arrival of her newborn son, who she has named Max Valentine Imbruglia. Natalie, 44, shared the happy news alongside a photo showing Max's tiny hand holding on to her thumb. "Welcome to the world… Max Valentine Imbruglia," she wrote. "My heart is bursting #myboy." Fans and famous friends were quick to congratulate the first-time mummy, with Cat Deeley replying to her post: "And it will do… forever x." Fellow Australian Kylie Minogue also reached out to the star, writing: "Welcome Max and congratulations Nat", while Louise Redknapp added: "Congratulations babe, so happy for you xxxx." Lisa Snowden wrote: "Congratulations darling girl. You so deserve this amazing gift of love and happiness."

Natalie announced her pregnancy to the world back in July, revealing she had turned to IVF and a sperm donor to help her to conceive. Joking that she hadn't "swallowed a watermelon", she shared: "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor – I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum!" She finished with a string of emojis, including musical notes, a pregnant woman and a red heart.

Natalie is originally from Australia, where she shot to fame as Beth in Neighbours, but became a British citizen in 2013. She was married to Daniel Johns from Silverchair between 2003 and 2008 and had a huge hit single with Torn in 1997.