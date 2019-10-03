Westlife star Mark Feehily welcomes his first baby and reveals name: see the sweet photo The singer is engaged to partner Cailean O'Neill

Congratulations to Westlife star Mark Feehily, who has become a first-time father! The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share the happy news, sharing a photo from the hospital ward showing him and his partner Cailean O'Neill holding onto the trolley carrying their brand new baby daughter, who is bundled up in blankets. Alongside the snapshot, Mark wrote: "Baby Layla born safe and sound @7.27pm on October 1st 2019! We're the happiest Dads in the world!" The sweet announcement was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from fans and famous friends, with Delta Goodrem – who previously dated Mark's Westlife bandmate Brian McFadden - sharing three love heat emojis.

Mark Feehily and partner Cailean have welcomed their first baby, daughter Layla

The happy couple announced the news they were expecting a baby in May, and in July confirmed the new arrival would be a little girl. Mark's original announcement coincided with his birthday, and he shared a photo of himself and Cailean with an ultrasound photo. He wrote: "Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!! It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time… This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud! M&Cx."

It's been an exciting year for Mark and Cailean; the couple got engaged in February after six years together. Speaking at the time, Mark told the Mail: "I would love to have my own kids running around one day. Listen, that is absolutely a dream for me when it happens. I say when it happens because it will happen... It is absolutely the next step. Everything is exciting. Sometimes your work is amazing but your personal life is in trouble. Sometimes the personal life is great but you have no work. When the two come together it is the perfect harmony and that is where I am at and hopefully it will stay like that."

The couple announced their happy news back in May

Little Layla is the youngest Westlife baby; Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and former band member Brian McFadden are all fathers. Shane has three children, daughter Nicole Rose and sons Patrick and Shane, with his wife Gillian, and Nicky is dad to twin sons Rocco and Jay and daughter Gia. Kian, meanwhile, has three children with wife Jodi Albert – sons Koa, Zekey and Cobi – while Brian is a dad to daughter Molly and Lilly from his marriage to Kerry Katona.