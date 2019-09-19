Lydia Bright reflects on negative effects of pregnancy in honest post The former TOWIE star is finding life very different…

Lydia Bright is thrilled to be expecting her first child – a baby girl – but that doesn't mean she can't miss her life before she fell pregnant. The 29-year-old reflected on some of the downsides to pregnancy in a new honest post on Instagram, admitting that her life has changed dramatically since this time last year.

Sharing a sweaty photo of herself in a bikini, Lydia revealed that she is jetting off to Ibiza, Spain, for a friend's wedding – but it will be a very different, and sober trip, compared to her usual jaunts to the party isle. "Ibiza tomorrow for my besties wedding," she said on Wednesday. "This trip to Ibiza is certainly going to be different to this time last year on the island. No strawberry daiquiris, no raving all night and certainly no abs."

Lydia will have a very different experience in Ibiza this year

Last week, the thrilled mum-to-be revealed exclusively to HELLO! she's expecting a baby girl. Lydia shared her happy news at a gender-reveal party held in her parents' Essex garden, in front of friends including Denise van Outen and fitness entrepreneur Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is also pregnant with her first child. "Oh my gosh it's so exciting, I've just found out I'm having a little girl!" the former The Only Way Is Essex star told HELLO!, who were on hand to capture the moment that her guests found out, with family members answering questions to reveal the code for a padlock on a chest full of pink helium balloons.

"I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special," Lydia, who announced last month that she had split from the baby's father, added. "She'll be my best friend. Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship – I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

