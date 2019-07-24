Natalie Imbruglia announces her pregnancy with the sweetest pic – see it here She's got so much to look forward to!

Singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia had two huge announcements on Wednesday afternoon, although she saved the second and arguably most important one for last! She posted two photos to her Instagram account, the first showing her sitting amid a group of people on a leather sofa, all smiling. The second, for people who swiped through, was a mirror selfie featuring the singer in a monochrome print dress clutching her curved stomach and giving a closed-lip smile.

She revealed all in the caption, explaining that the next few months will be busy, as not only does she have a new album coming out, but she is expecting her first baby. The 44-year-old wrote: "I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!"

Natalie shared both pieces of news in one Instagram post

She went on to share her pregnancy news, adding: "And as you can see from the pic…there is another announcement... (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon). I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor – I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum!" She finished with a string of emojis, including musical notes, a pregnant woman and a red heart.

Natalie was born in Sydney but now lives in London

Her fans were immediately enthusiastic, commenting: "YEAH!! What an amazing year!! Congratulations lady," "A tear to my eye [heart-eyes emoji] and "Congratulations on the new record deal, and most importantly on the wee one!!!" Presenter Caroline Flack said, "Awwwww babe that’s gorgeous and amazing ... loads of love [three heart emojis]."

Natalie is originally from Australia, where she shot to fame as Beth in Neighbours, but became a British citizen in 2013. She was married to Daniel Johns from Silverchair between 2003 and 2008 and had a huge hit single with Torn in 1997. The new album will be her fifth and comes after a four-year break.

