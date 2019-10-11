Andy Murray reveals his third child is due as early as next week! The former Wimbledon champion is already dad to two daughters

Tennis ace Sir Andy Murray has revealed that his third child is due any day now. The former Wimbledon champ admitted that his wife Kim Sears could give birth as early as next week! The 32-year-old is currently travelling to Antwerp, Belgium, to take part in the European Open, which starts on Monday, but admitted that he is ready to pick up and leave the tournament at a minute's notice should he get the call that their new arrival is on the way.

"Obviously the baby can come any time from pretty much next week," he told The Times. "If the baby came early, I would miss Antwerp and then maybe play at the Paris Masters." Andy reportedly chose to compete in the European Open rather than the rival Stockholm Open, that runs at the same time, because it would mean a shorter flight home to the UK should he need it. Andy and Kim's new arrival will join their daughters, Sophia, three, and Edie, one.

Kim first sparked rumours she is pregnant at Wimbledon 2019

Last month, the sportsman opened up to HELLO! about how he would love for his children to follow his passion in the sport - even though he will be happy with whatever career they pursue. He said: "I think the more important thing for me is helping them find something to do that they both really love. I've been lucky in my life in finding a passion and being able to live that dream every day of my life."

The Scottish athlete confessed that he still loves the game today just as much as he did when he first started playing. "I still get as much out of playing tennis matches today as when I started out, and having a break for the surgery has made me realise just how much I love the game," he explained. "If my girls find their passion and are able to live their lives fulfilling that passion, then that would make me happy."

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

