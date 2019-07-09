Andy Murray's wife Kim Sears wears maternity top at Wimbledon 2019 Is baby number three on the way?

Kim Sears was causing more chatter on Twitter than her husband Andy Murray when she appeared at Wimbledon today - with fans convinced the couple are expecting their third child. The 31-year-old was spotted wearing the polka dot Freida maternity tie front top by Isabella Oliver – which is currently on sale for £55 – as she cheered on her tennis pro husband and his mixed doubles partner Serena Williams in their second round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The-mum-of-two's outfit choice sent social media into meltdown, with fans speculating whether Kim was hiding a little baby bump under her top. One eagle-eyed fan said: "Anyone else think there maybe the tiny patter of little Murray feet on the way, there's been a few times I've thought Kim looked pregnant both at #Wimbledon & a few weeks back at Queens, fabulous news if they are....." Another fan asked: "Kim Sears is that a baby bump I see?" And a third said: "Anyone else think there maybe the tiny patter of little Murray feet on the way?"

Is Kim pregnant?

Kim and Andy already have two daughters together, Sophia, three, and Edie, one. They married four years ago in Andy's hometown of Dunblane. In April, Andy gave a rare insight into his home life, taking to his Instagram stories to reveal Sophia is not impressed with his tennis skills. "Just watching some of the Barcelona tournament on the TV with my daughter… 'Daddy, do you like orange tennis?'" To which Andy replied: "Errmmm not really poppet." It seems "orange tennis" was used to describe the orange clay surface used on the courts in Barcelona.

Could baby number three be on the way?

"Daddy, you're rubbish at orange tennis," Sophia went on to say, while Kim injected with, "Actually, Daddy's quite good at orange." Making a stand, their three-year-old daughter hit back: "No daddy's rubbish at orange tennis." Clearly amused by their interesting conversation, Andy concluded: "Bit harsh but she's got a point."

HELLO! has contacted a spokesperson for Andy and Kim for comment.

