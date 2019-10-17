Emmerdale's Charley Webb finally reveals reason behind son Bowie's hair transformation The actress had the best reason for cutting her son's hair

Charley Webb has revealed the real reason behind her son Bowie's dramatic hair transformation – and it's not because of her critics. The Emmerdale actress was recently bombarded with negative comments about the three-year-old's long hair, with many of her Instagram followers telling her she should get it cut – but when she finally did, she had more comments to ask if her decision was because of the naysayers! Now Charley has taken to her Instagram Stories to clear up any suggestion that her parenting decisions are impacted by strangers on social media.

"I can't believe how many messages I've had asking if I've cut Bowie's hair because of negative comments on Instagram or online," the 31-year-old said. "No! The answer to that is no. If I was cutting my child's hair because people were being negative that would be very worrying." She then revealed the adorable real reason behind his new look, adding: "He had it cut because he saw a picture of short hair that was all different colours like red, yellow, blue, and he wanted it to look like that and he thought it would change colour. Obviously it didn't but he still has the hair, so it's fine." Now you know!

Charley was shocked to be asked about the reason behind her son's haircut

It was only last week like Charley admitted she would have preferred Bowie to keep growing his hair as she revealed her sadness at him having it chopped off. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a GIF of little Bowie walking into the hairdressers, adding the caption: "So excited to get his hair cut. Mummy not so much."

Little Bowie had his long hair chopped off recently

Little Bowie is certainly no stranger to the hairdressers. In September, the doting mum-of-three took her son for a less dramatic trim, again sharing the adorable moment on Instagram. The Debbie Dingle actress shared a photo of the pair sitting in the salon chairs getting their hair washed, and wrote in the caption: "Like mother, like son."

