Emmerdale's Charley Webb starts new parenting discussion after posting sweet photo of lookalike son Buster

Emmerdale star Charley Webb is a doting mum to three young sons and delighted her social media followers after starting a new parenting discussion about bedtime routines and storytime. The Debbie Dingle actress had shared a photo of herself and her oldest son Buster, eight, on Instagram, and asked her fans to comment on their own routines. One wrote: "Me and my little boy enjoy reading Room on the Broom," while another wrote: "This is the best part of the day for me and my princess too." A third added: "Best part of the day is reading before bedtime, it's something they will always remember."

A lot of Charley's followers were also quick to comment on just how much Buster looked like her. One wrote: "He is a proper mini-me," while another told the actress: "Buster is literally your double! Beautiful boy just like his mummy." A third added: "Wow, your little man really is a mini-me!" The star had written: "Bedtime! My treasured time with the kids that I look forward to all day. It’s so important for me to have this chill time with Buster, he’s always running around all day (as am I!) and we both rarely get time together to just relax. A key part of our family bedtime routine is to cuddle up with a bedtime story. Buster’s favourite book is Vain Valentine by David Walliams as he finds the main character hilarious – as do I! You guys can get this book or a variety of other books from the World’s Worst Children collection free in your Happy Meal from now until October 15th, as part of @McdonaldsUK #HappyReaders initiative. Since the initiative started in 2013, 70m books have been distributed which is pretty amazing. What do you guys do to relax and unwind at the end of the day? Would love to hear more about your routines!"

Charley's post was connected to the McDonald's Happy Readers campaign, which she has been supporting during her maternity leave from Emmerdale. The soap star made a high-profile appearance in Harrogate at the beginning of September, along with Buster and Bowie, three, to help encourage families to read together. The new initiative is giving away free books in every Happy Meal and what's more, the books are written by comedian David Walliams, who is Buster's favourite author.

It's been an exciting year for Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on Emmerdale, as the pair welcomed their third child Ace at the end of July. The actress shared a black-and-white photo of her son's hand and part of his babygro, writing: "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang. We're in a bubble of newborn'ness heaven." Charley and Matthew tied the knot in February 2018, with their sons Buster and Bowie attendance.

